Moses Mabhida next on the Cassper list

JOHANNESBURG — Hip-hop trendsetter Cassper Nyovest is in a league of his own after his successful fill-up FNB Stadium concert at the weekend.

He’s now set his eyes on conquering Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban next year. Shortly after setting FNB stadium alight with his magic, he tweeted that he would take his next fill up instalment to the coastal city.

With 68 000 of 72 000 tickets sold, Cassper became the first local rapper to attract such big audiences at one of the biggest venues in the country that sits a capacity of over 90 000.

The cheapest ticket was R100 and most expensive R500 and hospitality packages of up to R2 900.

Thousands of fans braved the rain and long queues on Saturday night to make their way into the stadium which previously had been filled to capacity during football matches or international acts such as Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American band Linken Park.

With only a few glitches like persistent rain and nagging fans who failed to buy tickets on time, the Mahikeng-born rapper can safely say he has broken records.

Fans were treated to Cassper’s hits such as Tito Mboweni and Baby Girl.

Local stars also took to the stage, with rapper and long-time friend Riky Rick, Black Motion and rapper Nadia Nakai entertaining fans in the carnival that had been dubbed as one of the greatest moments in the local hip-hop history.

Golden oldies Mahotella Queens, who were billed to perform some of their hits with Cassper, were missing in action as they were performing in Italy. Cassper, however, gave them a colourful tribute.

The night also belonged to Durban heavyweights DJ Tira and newcomers Distruction Boys, whose Qqom music kept fans warm from the unrelenting chill and light showers.

The man of the moment didn’t disappoint with numerous outfit changes including a traditional Nigerian ensemble, Basotho blanket, a Zulu attire and a white fur coat.

His famous dance endeared him to fans, while his chiselled bod with a killer six-pack raised temperatures when he went topless.

