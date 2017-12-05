Zim, Zambia national arts councils in cultural exchange

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has hailed its recent cultural exchange programme with the National Arts Council of Zambia, saying the interface by the two arts governing bodies helps to strengthen their operations and promote the two countries’ relationship.

The visit by the Zambian delegation of Florence Sinkala and Mwiche Chikungu follows the establishment of a joint technical committee by the two bodies to strengthen arts and cultural activities in the neighbouring countries.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Zimbabwe’s NACZ’s acting communication and marketing manager, Catherine Mthombeni said the two countries have been working together on different fronts, as they are founding members of the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA).

“It was an honour to have Florence Sinkala and Mwiche Chikungu for a cultural exchange programme, as a such programmes strengthen relationships, not only between the two national arts councils, but between the two peoples as well,” she said.

“The visit by the Zambian arts council delegates was also a follow up to the meeting the two councils held last year in Kariba that culminated in the development of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that has since been approved by the boards of the two councils and will soon be signed by the two chairpersons.”

Mthombeni said as part of the cultural exchange programme, the Zambian delegates learnt how the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe administers its finances and runs programmes.

The Zambian delegates toured several local arts centres such as Dzimbanhete Arts Interactions, Amagugu International Heritage Centre, Cecil John Rhodes’ tomb in Matobo, Chitungwiza Arts Centre, as well to tour Pakare Paye Arts Centre before they attended the annual Jikinya dance festival held in Bulawayo.

They also toured the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, where they spoke with the gallery director, Doreen Sibanda about how the gallery is functioning, as they recently opened a gallery in Livingstone.

