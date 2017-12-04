Chitembwe, ZPC Kariba deal close

ZPC Kariba have launched a bid to prise away Lloyd Chitembwe from Caps United, as they start preparations for the next term, with reports suggesting the deal is close to being sealed.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Informed sources told NewsDay Sports at the weekend that the deal to bring Chitembwe to Kariba could have been sealed last week, but there were some sticking issues that needed to be ironed out.

“The two parties are in talks with a view to bring Chitembwe to ZPC Kariba. He (Chitembwe) is a football champion; he won the league title with Caps United last season and even if you look at it — their position is fifth this season after losing some key players — speaks volumes about the team’s character. They want him to coach the team next season,” the source said.

It is understood, George Deda, who manages a number of players is behind the deal. However, when contacted, Deda sounded furious. “Am I the only football manager in the country? Why don’t you talk to ZPC Kariba or Lloyd Chitembwe?” he said before terminating the call.

Neither Chitembwe nor ZPC Kariba officials could be reached for comment. Efforts to also get hold of Caps United chief executive, Cuthbert Chitima were unsuccessful. However, the paper is reliably informed that the coach is on his way out of the Green Machine, heading to Kariba.

ZPC Kariba are without a coach following the departure of Sunday Chidzambwa, who was not offered a new deal following the expiry of his contract.

Reports also suggest, Chitembwe, who has cultivated a strong bond with several players at Caps United, could poach the team’s best talents.

The financially constrained Green Machine could be forced to rebuild from scratch next season after they ended this term with a lot of promise that they could be quite a force net term

Chitembwe, whose contract expires at the end of the month, could have penned a deal last week, but there were sticking issues centred on his remuneration.

He is riding on his success with Caps United, where he won the league last season and also had a good run in the Caf Champions League and is demanding a hefty package, which he believes he deserves after his stock rose recently.

Caps United, though, are reported to be willing to continue with their coach, who delivered the club’s first league title in over a decade.

The former champions dumped five-time African champions TP Mazembe out of the tournament in the first round before beating another African football giant Zamalek 3-1 in Harare, a performance that saw several of their stars attracting interest from foreign clubs.

The Green Machine were hit by a massive player exodus this season after their participation in the African Champions League in which they defied odds to go to the group stage of the prestigious tournament.

Those that have since left for greener pastures are Ronald Chitiyo, Abbas Amidu and Ronald Pfumbidzai. Chitiyo is now playing in Tunisia, while Amidu and Pfumbidzai are playing in Saudi Arabia and South Africa, respectively.

Caps United finished the season in fifth position with 58 points, three behind fourth-placed Chicken Inn.

Chitembwe nearly left the club midway through the season, as he struggled to contain a restive dressing room, when the club struggled to pay its players in full and on time.

He was persuaded to stay on and, he led a spirited charge, as the team lifted itself from the lower echelons of the table to finish fifth.

