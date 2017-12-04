Universities should proffer solutions on economy: Mnangagwa

HIGHER learning institutions have an obligation to contribute to economic development through innovative research, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Speaking at the Midlands State University (MSU) graduation ceremony on Saturday, Mnangagwa said universities should complement government efforts in economic revival through providing research and solutions to the country’s economy.

“The proliferation of higher and tertiary institutions in the country, therefore, is an acknowledgement by government of the critical importance of education in the achievement of multifaceted socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

“To that end, government continues to promote research and development especially in universities and other institutions of higher learning as an integral component for achieving the country’s development trajectory. In this regard universities should always seek to provide solutions and respond to the needs of society, industry and other socio-economic sectors.”

Mnangagwa said the private sector should partner the government and institutions of higher learning in supporting research in agriculture, mining and tourism among other sectors.

He said despite the economic challenges faced by the country, the government would continue to provide financial support to higher and tertiary education institutions.

MSU conferred Mnangagwa with an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree and installed him as chancellor of the institution before he proceeded to cap 6 612 graduands.

