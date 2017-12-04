Musicians shift allegiance

POPULAR Zimdancehall musicians, who were often at the centre stage at former President Robert Mugabe’s rallies, showering him with praise songs, now seem to have shifted their allegiance to the new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

BY TINOTENDA SAMUKANGE

In a just-released single Soul Jah Love, who has been one of Mugabe’s top praise singers at rallies, has made an about turn with a track titled Garwe, which contains hard hitting lyrics castigating Mugabe’s rule, while praising Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constantino Chiwenga for saving Zimbabweans from Mugabe.

Known for praise songs like Zimbabwe and Happy Birthday Baba Mugabe, Soul Jah Love has been on top of the game and was often given more time to perform at Mugabe rallies.

Soul Jah Love’s shift in allegiance can be traced back to the public attack by then Zanu PF youth leader Innocent Hamandishe, which spurred him to release the track, Zvinhu.

Killer T also joined the bandwagon, releasing the track, Nyika Yese Irikufara, celebrating the excitement torched by Mugabe’s downfall.

Platinum Prince has released two direct disses to Mugabe and his wife Grace titled Aenda President, where he sings of how Mugabe was wasting people’s time by refusing to resign during the seven-day military siege.

The second track, Pamuromo paNyasha, seems to speak of how Grace fast forwarded Mugabe’s demise through her uncouth actions and verbal attacks on Mugabe’s long time comrades.

In her heyday as the First Lady, Grace took most of her public appearance as an opportunity to launch

scathing and sometimes vulgar attacks on her perceived opponents including the then Vice-President

Mnangagwa.

