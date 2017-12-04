Simmons steps down after sex assault claim

LOS ANGELES — Music producer, Russell Simmons said late last week he was stepping down from his fashion and production businesses after a screenwriter said in a column in the Hollywood Reporter that he sexually assaulted her in 1991.

Jenny Lumet, the screenwriter daughter of the late movie director Sidney Lumet, in a Thursday Hollywood Reporter column accused Simmons of forcing himself on her in his New York apartment in 1991.

Simmons (60), the hip-hop label Def Jam Records founder and film producer, apologised for his behaviour in a statement on Instagram.

“While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real,” Simmons said.

“While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely apologise.”

Simmons is regarded as one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the hip-hop world. He also founded the fashion lines Phat Farm and Tantris, and co-produced films and television shows including The Nutty Professor and Def Comedy Jam.

HBO said it had removed Simmons’ name and involvement in its upcoming six-part series All Def Comedy, which started airing last Friday and showcases emerging and established stand-up comedians.

“The series is a platform for promising and upcoming comedians and we do not want to deprive them of an opportunity to showcase their talents to a national audience. We have no other projects with Russell Simmons,” HBO said.

Simmons is the latest powerful man in the entertainment industry to be accused of sexual misconduct. Today show host Matt Lauer on Thursday apologised for “troubling flaws” after being fired by NBC television for inappropriate behaviour.

