Ramaphosa wins Gauteng vote by a wide margin

PRETORIA — The Gauteng branches have consolidated their votes, and announced their nominations for the new African National Congress leadership to be appointed at the upcoming national elective conference.

The Citizen

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa received the nod from the Gauteng branches, receiving 374 branch nominations, while his rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, received nominations from 67 branches. The nominations were announced at the ANC’s provincial general council on Saturday evening at the conference hall at the St George’s Hotel in Irene, Centurion.

Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu was nominated for deputy president, beating ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize for the nomination. Gauteng’s ANC provincial chairperson, Paul Mashatile, beat International Relations minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane for the nomination of treasurer-general. Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Senzo Mchunu received the nod for secretary-general , while current secretary-general Gwede Mantashe was nominated for national chairperson.

