Singer hosts prisoners’ fundraiser

GOSPEL musician and Grace Prisons Ministry Trust (SGPMT) founder, Abraham Matuka, will on Thursday host a school bursary fundraising dinner at a local hotel to assist young offenders incarcerated at Hwahwa Prison with festive season celebrations and school fees for next year.

Matuka told NewsDay that he viewed music as a tool to offer hope and practical assistance away from the stage.

“We are driven by the passion to give prisoners a second chance in life and help them with the reintegration process through various projects and programs lined up for them,” he said.

“Music is my life and I think that it can be a tool to provide hope and solutions, so aside from the microphone we put words into action through such programmes.”

Matuka said SGPMT had a special bias towards children and women.

“Some young prisoners are not there by choice but because their mothers are there and we believe both the young and females are the backbone of society. That is why we are focused on empowering them more,” he said.

Matuka said the trust was established to operate as a vehicle to assist certain groups of people including prisoners that were often neglected, as well as to preach to them.

Armed with four albums Tonamata (2006), Ndovimba Nemi Mwari (2009), Vhinira Yesu (2012) and Totenda Nyasha (2017), Matuka said he would continue releasing music to revive the hopeless behind bars.

“It has been great to minister in prisons and I chose ministering there because I felt if people outside need love and encouragement then those inside definitely need it more,” he said.

Through his own funds, the benevolent humanitarian award-winning singer has in the past two years enabled the prisoners to sit for their Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations with over half producing good results.

