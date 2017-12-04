‘Corruption, sign of poor leadership’

CORRUPTION and poor leadership are crippling development in sub-Saharan Africa with the education sector not being spared by the scourge, a study conducted by Afya Bora has revealed.

BY TALENT GUMPO IN VICTORIA FALLS

Speaking at the Southern African-Nordic Centre (Sanord) conference in Victoria Falls, University of Botswana professor and Afya Bora Consortium co-director, Yohana Mashalla said on Friday said there is need for graduates to be equipped with leadership etiquette in universities, to curb corruption in industry.

“We produce graduates, who are very good in their professional capacity, but have the poorest leadership skills, which make them irresponsible and corrupt,” he said.

Mashalla said health systems harbour the most corrupt individuals compared to other sectors, so there is need for tertiary curriculums include leadership modules.

“Our curricular are too tight such that we leave out modules on leadership. There is need for adjustments to be made to include modules on the key aspects of good leadership,” he said.

“If one lacks good leadership skills, they become irresponsible and it leads to a rise to corruption because if you are not responsible you are not accountable for your actions and it ends up being a daily routine which has negative impacts on our communities.”

Mashalla urged higher learning institutions to adopt some content from Afya Bora, as they redesign modules to include leadership in their curriculum.

Afya Bora is a non-governmental organisation headquartered in Tanzania, which addresses problems in the health sector and believes that if communities are in better health, they will be productive and contribute effectively to development.

