VPs coming after Congress

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s deputies at party and State level are likely to be appointed after Zanu-PF’s Extraordinary Congress this month, The Sunday Mail has gathered.

The two Vice-Presidents will replace Cde Mnangagwa, following his ascendance to the top job, and Mr Phelekezela Mphoko, who has been expelled from Zanu-PF for working with a cabal calling itself G40 which fomented political and socio-economic instability.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa would give direction on the appointments.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda also indicated as much when announcing adjustments to the new Cabinet yesterday.

Dr Sibanda said, “His Excellency, the President, has appointed the following as Special Advisors to him and his Office pending outcomes of the December Congress of the ruling Zanu-PF party: Professor Clever Nyathi as Special Advisor in the Office of the President on National Peace and Reconciliation, which is expected to be headed by a Vice-President to be appointed after Congress.”

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said, “I cannot talk about that because that is the prerogative of the President.”

According to Section 40 of Zanu-PF’s constitution, the President and First Secretary of the party is entitled to appoint his/her two deputies.

It reads, “Soon after the election of the President and First Secretary and Members of the Central Committee, the President and First Secretary of the Party shall, during the sitting of the Congress, appoint from the newly-elected Central Committee, two Vice-Presidents and Second Secretaries, the National Chairperson, the Heads of Departments of the Politburo, the Committee Members of the Politburo and the Deputies to the Heads of Departments.”

Section 99 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution says the functions of Vice-Presidents are to “assist the President in the discharge of his or her functions and perform any other functions, including the administration of any Ministry, Department or Act of Parliament, that the President may assign to them”.

Zanu-PF’s Congress is expected to endorse President Mnangagwa as President and First Secretary following a decision of the Central Committee to elevate him.

Congress is also expected to endorse another Central Committee decision to expel G40 members such as former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe, Mr Mphoko, Professor Jonathan Moyo, Mr Saviour Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo, Kudzanai Chipanga, Ms Mandi Chimene, Mrs Letina Undenge, Innocent Hamandishe and others.

The group was dismissed for fanning divisions and chaos in the party, and threatening national security through corruption and capturing Government departments for its narrow interests.

G40 members Chombo, Chipanga and Hamandishe have appeared in court facing criminal charges, while Mr Kasukuwere and Prof Moyo are believed to have fled Zimbabwe.

The Congress will discuss the state of the ruling party and preparations for next year’s harmonised elections, and the national economy.

