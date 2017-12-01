DeeNosh back on the decks

AFTER three years of focusing mainly on music promotion, DJ Dee Nosh has in recent months started gigging again.

“I can’t say I am back because I never really stopped being a DJ. Just that I was concentrating more on music promotion,” said Dee Nosh, adding, “The experience I have gained with 2Kings is priceless and has made me take things more seriously, that is, making my craft a proper business.”

Dee Nosh said 2Kings Entertainment is set to benefit immensely from his decision to revive his deejaying career.

“About eight years ago when I was just a club DJ, I was one of the few people who used to promote most of Tich Mharadze’s shows (the other half of 2 Kings) so when we formed the promotions company I began pushing events more and toned down on playing in clubs.

“With this move, 2 Kings will benefit enormously because I will be interacting with revellers in the different joints I will be playing from Friday through to Sunday. I will use that opportunity not just to spread the word about any of our upcoming gigs but to hear their concerns as well.”

Dee Nosh, who has for the past four months been playing exclusively at Legends on Saturdays, is set to start roving.This Saturday he plays at one of the hottest and most happening clubs in the capital, Inakis, where ExQ is set to mesmerise, as he is known to do.

Dee Nosh said he is travelling around with artistes because most clubbers do not really know or get to see artistes perform live.

“I have realised that most clubbers don’t know these artistes so l am trying to mix the two elements, live performance and the DJ vibe.Instead of playing ExQ’s songs, I will just have him sing them, making my set different from other DJs around.

“To all the clubbers, expect a new experience from now on as we will be bringing these artistes for pop up performances at your favourite hangout joints.”

