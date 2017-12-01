MPs get chance to bootlick Mnangagwa

LEGISLATORS with a penchant for praise-singing leaders now have a chance to pay tribute to President Emmerson Mnangagwa after Mutasa South MP Irene Zindi (Zanu PF) yesterday gave notice to move a motion next week in the National Assembly in honour of the new leader’s policies.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Zindi’s motion, to be debated next week, seeks to praise Mnangagwa for his “quick” efforts to try and stamp out corruption, his promises to stop the government’s penchant for being a spendthrift and his pledge to work well with every Zimbabwean.

“Mr Speaker Sir, inspired by His Excellency’s sterling inauguration address on November 24, 2017 envisaging a new dispensation, acknowledging measures already taken, which include efforts to stamp out corruption at all levels as demonstrated by his 90-day moratorium on those who externalised cash and assets,” she said.

“Cognisant of the meetings which President Mnangagwa has already conducted with secretaries of ministries in which meetings he highlighted the need to downsize government structures and appoint a lean Cabinet, and retire civil servants who have reached retirement age, and acknowledging the need to strengthen government institutions through separation of powers among the three arms of government, the executive, judiciary and the legislature.

“Cognisant of the call by His Excellency to shun any forms of retribution and revenge, including divisions as a way of fostering unity among Zimbabweans regardless of colour, creed and ethnicity, and mindful of the President’s desire to revive the economy leading to creation of jobs, and applauding his sentiments on restoration of international relations through engagement with the international community; now, therefore, that this House expresses its unequivocal and deepest appreciation and support for the measures being taken to restore Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, the body of the late former Health deputy minister Aldrin Musiiwa is expected in the country this evening. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mabel Chinomona announced that the body would be taken to a city funeral parlour, where a church service will be held.

Chinomona said Musiiwa would be buried at his farm near Kadoma on Sunday. Musiiwa died in Ireland last week while on government duty.

