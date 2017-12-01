DJ Noma opens up on ‘deejaying’

LEADING Bulawayo wheel spinner Nomagugu Hanyane, popularly known as DJ Noma That Girl, says her love for music pushed her into the industry.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

She said her most memorable shows where held in Gwanda, Harare and Masvingo, where she said people were often surprised by her skills on the decks.

“Most people are surprised when they see a female DJ spinning the decks better than her male counterparts. So, I enjoy it when people appreciate our talent and it’s just amazing,” she said.

DJ Noma, however, expressed concern that some people did not take female wheel spinners seriously, with promoters often taking advantage of them.

“But promoters tend to take advantage of female disc jockeys. They do not appreciate and think everyone can be a disc jockey and would prefer to go for the cheapest instead of the best,” she said.

The wheel spinner said she had a number of projects lined up for 2018 and people should look out for some collaborations.

She said the journey had not been easy, but she was able to overcome the challenges through intensive practice.

“In the beginning, deejaying was very challenging, especially in my genre hip-hop. A few people play that and there’s a lot of beat matching, key matching and tempo,” she said.

“In the beginning, I used to practise quite a lot. Now, I am working on being creative and doing things that are outside the box, mixing a cappellas, putting songs which people would never assume that they go along.”

