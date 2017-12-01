Call to celebrate female photographers

ZIMBO Jam Trust operations director Stuart Moyo on Wednesday night said there was need to afford female photographers an opportunity to shine so they could tell their own stories through photography.

Moyo, who is in charge of an exhibition of photographs and poetry by 20 young women from Harare and London at Village Unhu in Harare, was speaking at the exhibition’s official opening.

Moyo said the exhibition, held under the theme Strong Women, depicted the importance of women in society.

“We feel that there are a lot of male photographers and not many celebrated female photographers, maybe because they haven’t been nurtured enough. So we thought if we could impact 10 this year and, hopefully, another 10 next year, we could have a number of renowned female artists,” he said.

Moyo said the exhibitors coined the theme Strong Women and that was reflected in the showcased material.

“So, all images that we see are what in their eyes a strong woman is and with this sort of project, it will help to shape their talent into a profession. It moves random works of art into an art form with purpose and delivered with skill,” he said.

The women were mentored by leading poet Batsirai Chigama and photographer Laurie McPherson since April.

They developed work around themes that affected modern young women who have access to more rights and opportunities than the older generation of women, but still face similar challenges.

Musa Bwanali, a photographer with a passion for fashion and social commentary, said that the project provided her with a support system.

“The project provided me with a platform to explore my passion for photography with a support system that is not ordinarily present in this male-dominated industry,” she said.

Bwanali described the project as “empowering”.

“I was personally challenged to go beyond the comfort of usual work and that was a major boost to my confidence in my art,” she said, adding that working with poets helped her see her work from a different perspective.

Tsitsi Ndambabi, another photographer, said the project celebrated womanhood in all its facets.

Poets Tanatsei Gambura, Chelsy Maumbe, Samantha Mukuwaya, Cynthia Marangwanda and Tariro Ndoro participated alongside photographers Bwanali, Clarity Sibanda, Zandile Gozo and Ndabambi.

The project is a partnership between Zimbo Jam Trust, Impact Hub Islington (UK), Impact Hub Harare, All Change Arts (UK), the British Council and the Zimbabwe German Society.

