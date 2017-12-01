Manicaland pushes for Muchinguri’s elevation

Cletus Mushanawani News Editor

ZANU-PF members in Manicaland have called for the elevation of Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to a senior position both in the party and Government considering the sterling role she played in the resignation of former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri who is the national secretary for transport and welfare and her colleague from Manicaland, Cde Patrick Chinamasa who is national secretary for legal affairs were credited for remaining resolute in pushing the party’s resolution to have Cde Mugabe recalled from both the Government and the party.

Speaking at an extra-ordinary provincial co-ordination committee meeting at Mutare Polytechnic last Sunday, Central Committee member as well as Member of National Assembly for Buhera North, Cde William Mutomba, said since the position of national secretary for Women’s League was forcibly taken from Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, it should be returned to her.

“We have been told how Cde Muchinguri lost her position to the former First Lady and as Manicaland, why can’t we come up with a resolution to have that position returned to our leader, Mai Muchinguri.

“She should be rewarded for her hard work,” said Cde Mutomba. However, provincial chairman, Cde Mike Madiro, said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri deserved a higher post because of her unwavering stance in national politics, both before and after the liberation struggle.

“Although this meeting is not meant to discuss about that, as Manicaland, we feel that our leader, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri should be rewarded for the sterling work she did especially during the past week where she led from the front in ensuring a new political dispensation in Zimbabwe.

“When the heat became too much after the army moved in with the Operation Restore Legacy, many men backtracked. Most people opted to watch the unfolding political drama from a distance.

“No-one was willing to be the voice and face of Zanu-PF in denouncing the abuse of executive powers by people around Cde Mugabe, but our leader from Manicaland took the bull by its horns and today we are celebrating a milestone achievement in the country’s politics, thanks to Cde Munchinguri’s efforts,” said Cde Madiro.

He added: “Cde Muchinguri together with Cde Chinamasa were in the thick of things when all provinces converged in Harare for the march calling for the resignation of Cde Mugabe on November 18.

“Although, we do not want to mention a specific position, Cde Muchinguri should occupy, it should be a senior position, both in the party and Government. As Manicaland, this is our time to be recognised because we always play important roles in nation building.” Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, said she was ready to work for the betterment of the party.

“As Manicaland, we should not waste resources and energy being used by other provinces to further their own interests. At one time, Cde Nyabadza (Basil) resigned as provincial chairman saying he could not stand watching Manicaland being sidelined when it comes to national key positions. We should all unite and speak with one voice for us to be heard.

“We should ensure that our people especially the young generation should also contribute meaningfully towards national development. All those who were used by the G40 cabal should be humble enough and ask for forgiveness.

“We are now matured politicians and will not keep grudges. We all have roles to play, both in Zanu-PF and Government,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Like this: Like Loading...