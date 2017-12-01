Baba Harare, Jah Prayzah reunite

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

CONTEMPORARY musician, Braveman Chizvino Mawanza, affectionately known as Baba Harare, will this weekend launch his second album, ‘‘Minamato Yarasta’’ which features his former paymaster, Jah Prayzah.

It seems the duo’s divorce was not as acrimonious. Jah Prayzah features on one of Baba Harare’s tracks, ‘‘Usasiya Zvinonaka’’. The latter was yesterday (Thursday) expected to officially launch the 14-track project at Dandaro Inn in Harare. He will tonight unleash the album in Mutare at a potentially explosive gig slated for Club Mandisa.

Although Baba Harare is on record saying he does not regret dumping Jah Prayzah and The Third Generation Band where he was the lead guitarist for close to eight years before forming his own outfit, City Vibration Band, he believes the ‘‘Tsviriyo’’ hit-maker would add depth to the album.

Some of the tracks on the forthcoming album include, ‘‘The Reason Why’’, ‘‘Banana’’, ‘‘Watora Moyo’’ and ‘‘Umire Papi’’.

“We bowed down to our fans’ pressure. They always wanted us to have a collaboration with Jah Prayzah. This is their Christmas present. Working with him (Jah Prayzah) is always a wonderful experience. This will definitely be a special package for our fans. I believe I am improving with time, experience and age,” he said.

Show organisers have urged patrons and fun lovers to come in their numbers and be part of the lanky and dreadlocked musician’s album launch.

“He has been here before and he did not disappoint. His well choreographed acts have endeared him with a legion of fans here in Mutare. This show promises to be a thriller considering that Baba Harare is not new in the industry and has been a vital cog at Third Generation Band where he used to be,” said one of the organisers.

His debut album released last year contains songs such as ‘‘Chikwama, Sirivia’’, ‘‘We Need Peace’’, ‘‘Champagne’’, ‘‘Tsvimbo’’, ‘‘Zindakupi’’, ‘‘Zuva Riye’’, ‘‘Wabvuta Moyo’’ and ‘‘Murume Wangu Pauro’’.

The lanky guitarist will be supported by Harare-based dance ensemble, Wasu and Syndicate Crew. Wasu, a prolific waist wriggling dancer, will also headline tomorrow’s show alongside resident dance group, Mandisa Kings and Queens.

