Chombo’s accomplice arrested over $900k council property

FORMER City of Harare director of works and urban services, Psychology Chiwanga, on Tuesday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, charged with contravening a section of the Prevention of Corruption Act after he allegedly facilitated the transfer of council property worth $900 000 into former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo’s name.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chiwanga (59), who is now the town planning consultant, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him in custody to December 8 after denying him bail on the basis that he was a flight risk.

Chiwanga was represented by Nelson Makunyire.

Allegations are that on a date unknown to the State, Chiwanga, working in connivance with Chombo, who is already on remand, together with an R Pazvakavambwa, Iben Francisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Elias Choto and an L Chimimba, who are all still at large, wrote a document dated November 19, 2004 to the City of Harare indicating that he had no objection to a property in Glen Lorne being transferred into Chombo’s name.

The State alleges when Chiwanga wrote the letter, he knew he had no authority from the City of Harare to consent to the transfer of the council’s property.

The State further alleges on June 25, 2008, Chiwanga again wrote another letter advising that Chombo had disposed of the property to Alois Ndaziva Chimeri and that the stand was to be transferred into Chimeri’s name.

It is further alleged by so doing, Chiwanga acted contrary to and inconsistent with his duties as a public officer as his actions had the effect of showing favour to Chombo and Chimeri.

A report was made to the police on November 23 and investigations led to Chiwanga’s arrest.

Edmore Nyazanda appeared for the State.

