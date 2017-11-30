Harare woman nabbed with cocaine valued $185 464

A 44-YEAR-OLD woman appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with dealing in dangerous drugs after she was found with 2,3 kilogrammes of cocaine worth a street value of $185 464.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Veronica Matongo of Mbare was not asked to plead when she appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande, who remanded her to today for continuation of bail application.

It is the State’s case that on November 23 this year at around 10am, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics received information from an anonymous caller that Matongo was dealing in illicit drugs and was on her way to a lodge along Seke Road in the capital.

The State alleges detectives carried out surveillance at the lodge and at around 2pm Matongo arrived in a Honda Fit vehicle driven by Stanford Tsoka.

The State alleges the detectives followed the vehicle, which was then driven into the parking bay at the lodge and Matongo was seen carrying a navy blue travelling bag.

The detectives then followed her into the lodge and caught her before she entered her room.

It is alleged the detectives identified themselves and explained the purpose of their visit to her and on interviewing her, Matongo told the detectives that she wanted to see a friend, but when a search was conducted, it was discovered that the inner metal lining seam of the bag had been tampered with.

The State alleges Matongo was then taken to Harare Central Police Station, where a thorough search was conducted by unscrewing the metal lining of the bag, leading to the recovery of two khakhi papers containing a beige powdery substance, which tested positive as cocaine.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.

