Britain to help solve Zim cash crisis

ABIDJAN — Britain could take steps to stabilise Zimbabwe’s currency system and extend a bridging loan to help it clear World Bank and African Development Bank arrears, but such support depends on “democratic progress”, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said yesterday.

By Reuters

“Those are indeed the things that we would try to do to help Zimbabwe forward, but we’ve got to see how the democratic process unfolds,” he said on the sidelines of an African Union-European Union summit in Abidjan.

Emmerson Mnangagwa was last week sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new President, a few days after Robert Mugabe resigned following pressure from the army, opposition parties and members of the public.

Zimbabwe is due to hold elections next year.

