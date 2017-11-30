Komphela heaps praise on Teenage Hadebe

PRETORIA — Kaizer Chiefs coach, Steve Komphela believes Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe has a bright future at Naturena.

The centre-back joined Chiefs from Chicken Inn during the off-season, but a foot injury delayed his debut until last week’s goalless draw with AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Hadebe started again in the 1-1 stalemate with Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, slotting alongside Siyabonga Ngezana and Daniel Cardoso at the back at the expense of Bafana Bafana international Erick Mathoho.

“Based on his performances, he was more calm against Free State Stars and more decisive. You can see it’s a player that built on the confidence he got in the first match,” said Komphela of Hadebe.

“I thought he played well against AmaZulu and even against Stars he came through nicely. There are quite a number of things he does very well in helping the team.

“One could only anticipate or think there’s only a bright future for him at Chiefs.”

Chiefs’ next game will be in Port Elizabeth against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 6 — KickOff

