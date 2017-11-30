G40 members ‘resurrect’ in Parliament

FORMER Zanu PF officials linked to the obliterated G40 faction yesterday resurrected from their hideouts, when they emerged in Parliament, three weeks after the military-led Operation Restore Legacy forced many of them into hibernation.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

The G40 officials, who avoided being recalled from Parliament by Zanu PF included include former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi and Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Paul Chimedza.

Chimedza did not stay long in the National Assembly and sat quietly at the back, while Mzembi seemed to be at ease, as he mingled with other legislators. He first went to greet First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa followed by handshakes with several other MPs.

Meanwhile, Kuwadzana East MP, Nelson Chamisa (MDC-T) raised a point of order with Deputy Speaker Mabel Chinomona, saying in terms of section 62 (1) of the Constitution, which stipulates rights of access to information, President Emmerson Mnangagwa must inform the nation on when he is going to appoint a new Cabinet.

“There has not been an official notice from the government or the President on when Cabinet is going to be announced in the interest of public accountability. There has to be a modicum and a semblance of predictability to say there is going to be appointment of Cabinet at such a time,” he said.

“I know MPs from the other side are not sleeping, with some sleeping with one eye open, while others are jumping fires in the forests to enhance their chances of being appointed ministers. Is it not possible for us as Parliament to send messages to government, so that we are availed the date when Cabinet is going to be announced?”

Chamisa’s calls came as Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (MDC Proportional Representation) yesterday gave notice to introduce a motion tomorrow to congratulate Zimbabweans for conducting a peaceful transition, which resulted in former President Robert Mugabe resigning from power.

“I also implore President Mnangagwa to invoke a tone of national reconciliation and invoke section 140(3) of the Constitution and invite the new President to attend Parliament to take questions from MPs,” she said.

Chinomona said communication would be sent to Mnangagwa to respond to the issue of the appointment of a new Cabinet.

In an unrelated matter, MPs have again started to press for upliftment of their conditions of service, with Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) demanding that the new government should issue out diplomatic passports to legislators.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa (independent) also pressed for the new government to ensure it delivers on the promises made recently to MPs in terms of duty-free certificates to import vehicles, payment of their outstanding allowances and stands and other demands.

