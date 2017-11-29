China vows to deepen bilateral ties with new Zimbabwe govervnment

Mr Chen Xiaodong

HARARE, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) — China on Wednesday voiced its support to the new government in Zimbabwe and vowed to deepen traditional bilateral ties with the southern African country.

Speaking to the media after meeting Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa, visiting special envoy of the Chinese government and assistant foreign minister Chen Xiaodong said he delivered a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mnangagwa following his assumption of office.

Chen said China would continue to support Zimbabwe’s development path suitable to its conditions and would enhance mutual cooperation, including in the international arena.

He hailed the long standing relations between the two countries, which had stood the test of time and evolving situations in the world.

“China will continue to assist Zimbabwe to the best of its ability in pursuit of economic and social development,” said the special envoy.

“In his message, President Xi emphasized that China is willing to work with the new government in Zimbabwe to move forward bilateral ties and deepen cooperation in various fields for the benefit of the two countries,” Chen added.

President Xi invited Mnangagwa to visit China at a time convenient to both sides while Mnangagwa said China will be the first country he will visit outside Africa, he said.

The Chinese assistant foreign minister said Mnangagwa thanked President Xi for the best wishes on his assumption of duty and conveyed heartfelt thanks to China for its support to Zimbabwe over the years.

“Going forward, the two sides agreed that they are going to develop strategies to ensure cooperation is broadened and deepened to inject more impetus to the development and improvement of livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe,” Chen said.

