Makandiwa prophecy causes stir

THE United Family International Church (UFIC) has caused a stir after releasing a video of its leader Emmanuel Makandiwa purportedly prophesying the military intervention that preceded the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe last week.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

The video in question — which was released at the weekend and was reportedly recorded in early 2016 — claims that Makandiwa foretold the military’s intervention in taking over State affairs before 2018 — although it did not specifically name the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“I have more than 70 prophecies about this nation that you haven’t seen,” the video says. “I saw, this is very important, they are people that you have never expected to see sitting in front of a camera.

“People you do not expect to see sitting in front of a camera, you will see them sitting there.

“In their uniforms, you should never expect them to sit there, but you will see them sitting there.

“Is it not supposed to be time for news?

“I was praying and I said to the Lord ‘what is this?’, and He said this to me, overtaking, overtaking.”

Makandiwa’s spokesperson, Prime Kufa, confirmed that the preacher had made that “prophecy”, but could not be drawn into commenting further.

Makandiwa, later in November 2016, according to the video, repeated the same prophecy, reiterating that this would occur before 2018.

“People were praying for what is going to happen in 2018 and I said 2018 is too far,” the preacher says in the video.

“I said it is too far, looking at what I am seeing; I said it is too far. Like I say, we need to keep on praying because 2018 is too far.”

Two weeks ago, the military moved in through an action codenamed, Operation Restore Legacy, a sanitised coup, which saw them taking over key government institutions, culminating in the removal of Mugabe as President and his replacement with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, the timing of the release of the video has raised eyebrows, as this is not the first time that such information has been made public after certain prominent incidents would have occurred.

Last month, a video was released soon after Mnangagwa, then Vice-President, was airlifted during a rally addressed by Mugabe after he began vomiting and suffering from diarrhoea.

There were allegations that Mnangagwa was poisoned and the video claimed that Makandiwa had prophesied in April 2017 that a senior politician would be poisoned.

