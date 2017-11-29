Mnangagwa promises lean Cabinet

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to appoint a lean Cabinet, to merge some ministries and avoid duplication of duty, departing from his predecessor Robert Mugabe’s penchant for a bloated government.

by XOLISANI NCUBE

In an address to permanent secretaries at Munhumutapa government offices, Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe last Friday, said his new administration would focus on service delivery and job creation.

“I am currently in the process of putting together a new government structure, which should essentially be leaner,” he said.

“This, of course, will entail the merging of some line ministries in order to remove functional duplication as well as contain unnecessary expenditures, so as to enhance productivity and efficient delivery of service.”

Mnangagwa said his administration would not fire anyone, but those who have reached the age of retirement would be retired.

“I want to assure you that no one will be laid off, except those who have reached retirement age,” he said.

“Those whose ministerial posts will be abolished will be re-skilled and reassigned to other areas in the public service.”

Mnangagwa further said he will not tolerate “bureaucratic slothfulness, which is quick to brandish procedures as an excuse for stalling service delivery to citizens, investors and other stakeholders.

“Our mantra should be peak performance, peak performance and peak performance”.

Zimbabwe has endured an unprecedented economic collapse in the past two decades, with poverty levels increasing and unemployment spiralling.

Mnangagwa said with the high optimism being exhibited by the public, his administration could not afford to fail — warning civil servants that the honeymoon was over.

“As heads of ministries, your role is supremely critical in the realisation of the aspirations of all our citizens and stakeholders,” he said.

“I will certainly count on you for success in turning around the fortunes of our economy. Indeed, together we can do it.”

Mnangagwa promises lean Cabinet : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...