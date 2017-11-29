Zambian charity empowers Byo girl child

A ZAMBIAN child empowerment lobby group, Against All Odds Still Standing Charity Organisation, launched an educational programme at Wealthy Word International Church in Bulawayo on Sunday to help empower the local girl child.

The organisation said its aim was to build life, restore hope and reach the unreachable with girl children in Zimbabwe.

The programme will also be launched in Harare.

Chief executive officer and founder of Against All Odds Still Standing Charity Organisation, Fikeliphi Jackson, yesterday said they will achieve their aim through educating, socially developing and offering health services to those in need.

“We are focusing on those girl children who are on the streets, selling their bodies, those in trouble at home and as an organisation we say against all those odds you can still stand and fight,” she said.

“We will put all those who are of school-going-age back in schools, and empower those who are older by teaching them life skills such as sewing, among others.”

“We have since created a group of 20 people at eMabuthweni and most of those girls have been subjected to gender-based violence and we want to stop such,” she said.

“We felt this was the right time to launch Against All Odds in this new Zimbabwe. It is a fresh start for our girls and we are excited to do such for our girl children.”

