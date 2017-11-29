MUSICIAN Jah Prayzah’s “romance” with Nigerian songbird Yemi Alade appears to have paid off as their duet, Nziyo Yerudo — off the former’s latest album Kutonga Kwaro — has landed on second place of the Africa Hit 10 on Trace Africa, a music channel dedicated to African music on DStv.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The trailblazing musician expressed gratitude to his fans and urged them to keep throwing their weight behind him so that the track moves up to the top spot.

“You are the ones who have put Nziyo Yerudo on number two, now let’s push it more and take it to number one. Thank you for the love always and for the support that you give to my talent. Whenever I achieve something do not clap for me but give yourselves rounds of applause because you made and you are Jah Prayzah,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

In the song, Jah Prayzah chronicles his life achievements, but for exponents of love it is also a song about love.

Jah Prayzah’s earlier collaboration with Nigeria’s Diamond Platnumz on Watora Mari also paid off as the song assumed anthem status.

Nziyo Yerudo has also won the hearts of many with its trendy video shot in a rural setting. The song has been doing well both locally and internationally and making it into Africa’s top 10 is another milestone for the dreadlocked singer.

Nziyo Yerudo trends on Africa Hit 10 : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...