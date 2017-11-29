Jonathan Moyo, Chombo, Kasukuwere, fired as MPs

EXPELLED Zanu PF bigwigs and G40 kingpins Jonathan Moyo, Ignatius Chombo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Mandi Chimene and Kudzayi Chipanga were yesterday fired by Parliament as ruling party legislators.

by VENERANDA LANGA

The announcement was made in the National Assembly by Deputy Speaker Mabel Chinomona, after Zanu PF wrote to Parliament to notify the House that the five no longer represented the ruling party.

“The notice was signed by Patrick Chinamasa in his capacity as (Zanu PF) secretary for legal affairs in accordance with section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution, which provides that a seat of an MP becomes vacant if the member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was MP, and the political party consents by written notice to the Speaker or President of the Senate has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it,” she said.

Chinomona then declared the seats of the deposed Zanu PF lawmakers vacant.

Interestingly, Gutu South MP Paul Chimedza, Walter Mzembi (Masvingo South), Makhosini Hlongwane (Mberengwa East), Anastancia Ndlovu (Midlands Proportional Representation MP) and Samuel Undenge (Chimanimani East) among others were spared.

Kuwadzana East MP Nelson Chamisa (MDC-T) then asked Zanu PF’s motivation in having the seats declared vacant.

“I am very conscious that in terms of our Constitution, if a vacancy arises it has to be filled (section 158(3) and polling must take place within 90 days after the vacancy occurs, unless it has occurred nine months before the general election, of which the vacancy remains unfilled until general elections.

“The use of the word ‘declare’ clearly indicates an element of discretion.

“I do not know what is motivating your chair to say that the vacancies have to be filled if we have due regard that we are supposed to have elections between July 22 and August 22.

“Do we need to fill in these vacancies? We do not want to waste coffers of the State and taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Chinomona said President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would have to agree on whether there will be by-elections.

In an unrelated matter, Chamisa also asked that Mnangagwa be asked to attend today’s question and answer session since there were no ministers in his government save for Chinamasa (Finance) and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi (Foreign Affairs).

Temporary Speaker Reuben Marumahoko said Mnangagwa was busy setting up his Cabinet.

