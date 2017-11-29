I am innocent: Youth league boss

ZANU PF Mashonaland East province youth league boss Kelvin Mutsvairo has described the move to purge his executive as unconstitutional while urging party members to unite and move forward.

by JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Mutsvairo was among the 35 other members who were being accused of being aligned to the G40 cabal during a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Marondera on Sunday.

However, no action was taken against the 35 following a directive by the party that no purges should take place.

Speaking after the PCC meeting, Mutsvairo said he was not aligned to any faction while urging people to stop holding “personal grudges”.

“I am still the chairperson of the Mashonaland East youth league. I wasn’t aligned to any political faction. I executed my duties well for the Zanu PF party. This pained some people because I was doing my job well,” he said.

“The whole provincial youth league executive was intact and we did not sway due to factionalism. We were loyal to the party.”

Before the nullification of the move to oust others, other notables who had their names brought forward were Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi, Industry and Commerce minister Mike Bimha, Tourism minister Edgar Mbwembwe and Marondera Central legislator Lawrence Katsiru.

Mutsvairo said some of the people who were at the forefront during the meetings were not even in the party structures. “I am surprised that some of the people who were leading the purges are not even within the structures such that they would attend the meetings,” he said.

“I have no problems with that and I will continue working for the party. I am going to call for a youth league provincial executive meeting next week as we move forward. What is happening is what we call personal grudges, we need to unite and move forward.”

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo on Sunday warned party members to desist from purging others until they have been sanctioned to do so.

Meanwhile, former Resident minister Joel Biggie Matiza bounced back as party chairman after spending close to two years in the political wilderness.

Matiza said no purges were going to take in the province as the party was preparing for the extraordinary congress as well as mobilising people for the biometric voter registration exercise.

