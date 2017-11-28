Mutsvangwa replaces Mugabe

Monica Mutsvangwa

Zanu-PF Women’s League has appointed Monica Mutsvangwa as its new national secretary following the expulsion of Mrs Grace Mugabe last week. Women’s League national secretary for information and publicity Judith Ncube confirmed the appointment of Mutsvangwa yesterday, saying the decision was made at an executive meeting held in Harare on Monday.

“The purpose of the meeting was to map the way forward following the expulsion of Mrs Mugabe and to implement the November 19 resolution by the Central Committee to reinstate fired Women’s League members to their original positions confirmed in 2014,” she said.

“We agreed that Mutsvangwa will be our national secretary, replacing the former First Lady. Angeline Chipato from Masvingo province is our new secretary for security, replacing the late Shuvai Mahofa.”

According to State media, Ncube said the appointments were an effort to bring women together and build a strong Women’s League without causing rift among members.

Abigail Damasane from Matabeleland South was also reinstated to the national executive, but was assigned to the position of secretary for production and labour, while Tambudzani Mohadi retained the position of secretary for legal affairs, said Ncube.

“On the resolution to have a female candidate for the position of Vice President, we agreed as the Women’s League that we must respect the constitution, which clearly defines that out of the three leaders, one should be a woman,” she said.

“We still stand with the resolution that was submitted in 2015. Once the constitution has been amended it will make our life easier.” The executive, Cde Ncube said, resolved that all the 10 provinces should hold their provincial conferences to come up with resolutions to be presented at the Extraordinary Congress to be held in next month.

Ncube commended the army for their role in negotiating for Mugabe’s resignation, saying the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa brought hope to the nation.

“We’re thankful as the Women’s League to the army for the work they did in bringing a new era in the country that gives all of us hope for a transformed nation with a better economy,” she said.

“We congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa for becoming the second Executive President of Zimbabwe.”

Ncube called on the Women’s League members to work together and promote peace in the party and in the country.

“We must learn to forgive one another and move forward,” she said. “We can’t achieve our goals if we’re not united and don’t respect one another. We want to see peace, unity and development.”

Related

Like this: Like Loading...