Mnangagwa tells former Zanu-PF ministers to submit CVs, application letters

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

There are reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has requested that all former Zanu-PF ministers who want to be ministers in his Government should submit CVs, an application and a motivational letter stating why they want to be ministers and what they seek to achieve in a ministry of their choice.

This comes after Mnangagwa announced that he will merge ministries in order to remove duplication and to streamline government structures. He also said that he will appoint a leaner cabinet in order to reduce Government expenditure.

The President also said that those whose ministries will be abolished will be seconded to other areas in the Public Service. President Mnangagwa also hinted at a youthful cabinet and said that those that have reached retirement age will be laid off. He said that he will not tolerate slothfulness.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with permanent secretaries, his first engagement with senior government officials since his inauguration last Friday, Mnangagwa said he expected his new government to work extremely hard and deliver in an effective and efficient manner.

“My government will have no tolerance for bureaucratic slothfulness, which is quick to brandish procedures as an excuse for stalling service delivery to citizens, investors, and other stakeholders,” Mnangagwa said.

“Our mantra should be peak performance and peak performance.”

Former President Robert Mugabe’s cabinet had more than 25 ministers.

“I am currently in the process of putting together a new government structure, which should essentially be leaner.

“This of course, will entail the merging of some line ministries in order to remove functional duplication as well as contain unnecessary expenditures so as to enhance productivity and efficient delivery of service,” the president said.

He said no one will lose their jobs in the rationalization exercise except those who have reached retirement age.

Those whose ministerial posts will be abolished will be re-skilled and re-assigned to other areas in the public service, he said.

He said his government’s focus will be implementation of practical solutions to grow the economy, create jobs and boost incomes of the people.

“As heads of ministries your role is supremely critical in the realization of the aspirations of all our citizens and stakeholders. I will certainly count on you for success in turning around the fortunes of our economy,” he said.

Zimbabweans had endured economic hardships for over two decades and now expected the new government to turn things around within the shortest time possible.

“Let us take advantage of the positive optimism among our people, ushered in by this current dispensation and do our best. This huge weight of expectations from the populace should bid us all to shun the laissez faire approach to our work, and instead, endeavor to adopt a high performance at work,” the president said.

Said Mnangagwa:

