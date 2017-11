Former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa

On Tuesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans who may have illegally externalised funds to return them within 3 months without fear of prosecution. Mnangagwa warned that those who did not would face prosecution once the three months had elapsed.

Here is how some Zimbabweans on social media responded to the President’s Directive:

