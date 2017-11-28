Chombo, Chipanga take bail appeal to High Court

Former Finance Minster, Dr Ignatius Chombo and former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzanayi Chipanga

HARARE – A lawyer representing former Finance Minster, Dr Ignatius Chombo and former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzanayi Chipanga, Professor Lovemore Madhuku is set to file an appeal for bail at the High Court.

The duo was denied bail by the lower court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Professor Madhuku said his clients are in good spirit and are in safe hands at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where they are detained.

Dr Chombo and Chipanga were denied bail by two Harare magistrates; Mr Elisha Singano and Ms Josephine Sande on the grounds to protect them from the public and the possibility that they can skip bail.

This is despite the two offering stringent bail conditions that include reporting three times a day, depositing $2000 as bail for Dr Chombo, while Chipanga has offered to report every day to Borrowdale Police Station.

Dr Chombo is facing charges of defeating the Prevention of Corruption Act, criminal abuse of office and fraud dating back to 2003.

Chipanga is facing charges of publishing falsehood and Professor Madhuku has already hinted on raising constitutional issues, arguing that the charge does not constitute an offence.

