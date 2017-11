Thomas Mapfumo

Chimurenga guru, Thomas Mapfumo lit up his daughter Chiedza’s wedding when he stepped onto the dance floor and they both danced to Bob Marley’s One Love.Despite being nolonger in his prime,Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo, still has some slick moves.

Watch the video below.

[embedded content]

Source-Zimbabwe Huchi

