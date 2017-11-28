BREAKING: And the best 11 are…

Mehluli Sibanda and Vusumuzi Dube

FADING Bulawayo footballing giants, Highlanders have failed to contribute a single player to this year’s top 11 soccer players, summing up the team’s horrendous season which saw them finish sixth on the log.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League second runners up Ngezi Platinum Stars provided the highest number of players in the 2017 Soccer Stars who were chosen by journalists, coaches and captains.

Ngezi had defender Qadr Amini, midfielders Terrence Dzvukamanja and Tichaona Mabvura chosen among the best 11.

Champions FC Platinum provided two players, central defender, Kevin Moyo and attacking midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere. Runners up Dynamos had their skipper Ocean Mushure and striker Christian Epoupa while 2015 champions Chicken Inn also have two players, captain Clemence Matawu who has made it for the third year in a row and veteran defender Moses Jackson.

Last year’s champions Caps United had midfielder Devon Chafa and striker Dominic Chungwa selected among the best in the land for 2017.

Castle Soccer Stars full list: Terrence Dzvukamanja, Tichaona Mabvura, Qadr Amini (all Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ocean Mushure, Christian Epoupa (both Dynamos), Devon Chafa, Dominic Chungwa( both Caps United), Clemence Matawu, Moses Jackson (both Chicken Inn), Kevin Moyo, Rodwell Chinyengetere (both FC Platinum)

