Penyai praises Mnangagwa

A columnist with a local vernacular newspaper, Ishmail Penyai, has released two poems in English and Ndau — Welcome New President of Zimbabwe and Tariona Garwe MuZimbabwe — in praise of new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Penyai described his poems as congratulatory message to the President hoping that he will rebuild the country, which has been reduced to rubble.

“The poems convey a message anchoring the voices of the people and everyone is waiting optimistic for a new era in the politics of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mnangagwa swept to power in dramatic fashion last week after he had been purportedly fired from government and Zanu PF by former President Robert Mugabe following a long-running intraparty battle pitting his Lacoste faction and the G40 fronted by former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Penyai recently penned a collection of 53 love poems which are not limited to romance and explored the subject from various perspectives including the love for language, love in the family and nation as well as love for animals and nature.

