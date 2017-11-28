New Cabinet must include technocrats

This week marks a critical moment for President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country’s leader to show his wherewithal to deal with surmounting economic, social, and political challenges affecting the country.

In fact, this will show by the calibre of the individuals he will choose in his Cabinet. Zimbabweans demand pragmatism from Mnangagwa’s government to steer the nation out of its present economic quagmire, and no doubt there is so much on his plate.

Indications that some “tired” politburo members and top Zanu PF officials are falling over each other to curry favour with the new leadership with a view to be slotted into the new Cabinet are worrisome.

We have said it before that Mnangagwa needs to be discerning to ensure that those with ulterior motives are kept at bay. The citizens want action, they want the government to deliver and the new Cabinet should not be jobs for the “boys”, no, but individuals capable of delivering.

It does not matter how much energy one puts in chanting the Pasi Nemhandu-u-u-u-u slogan, as we are all sons and daughters of the soil. Partisanship should be relegated to the dustbin of history. We believe only capable individuals should be recognised for their efforts.

We would also want to stress again that some of those jockeying for top positions were some of former President Robert Mugabe’s most vocal praise-singers and never fought in Mnangagwa’s corner, as he was being persecuted and vilified by former First Lady Grace Mugabe. Besides, we see no reason why Mnangagwa should recycle individuals from the past. Remember praise-singing was a prerequisite for Cabinet or government position. That culture should just stop.

The majority of Zimbabweans are keen to see a Cabinet that has a significant number of technocrats rather than career politicians because the former are the ones who can steer the ship and help pull the country out of the doldrums. This is a new era for fresh ideas and new insights, things that the old guard is unlikely to provide.

Currently, there is a lot of speculation on who will take which post, but the key thing is to have people who will be able to deliver. For so many years, Cabinet ministers have been recycled year in and year out, but did little to help the country to develop.

The new season we are stepping into demands a different kind of Cabinet minister. We need new brooms who can sweep away the mess in which we have been stuck for too long.

We believe Mnangagwa will be able to see through some of those jockeying for posts and do the right thing. The state of the economy needs action-oriented people rather than those just there to enjoy posts and the privileges they avail. In fact, we would urge the President to settle for a slimmer, low-cost but efficient Cabinet.

We are heartened by the fact that Mnangagwa has promised elections when they are due next year. Therefore, if he does not deliver in the next few months, he would be better warned that citizens will bowl him out at the 2018 polls.

New Cabinet must include technocrats : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

