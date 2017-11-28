Takura rocks Big Turn Up

TRENDING artiste Takura Shonhai — popularly known as Takura in hip-hop circles — staged a thrilling performance at the second edition of the Big Turn Up concert held at Newlands Country Club in Harare on Saturday night.

BY CALVIN MAHACHI

Takura justified his inclusion on the 2017 Hip-hop Awards nominees list when he stole the limelight, overshadowing several artistes that performed on the night.

Despite a heavy downpour, which temporarily interrupted his performance, Takura lured fans onto the dancing floor as he belted out his hit song, Zino Irema.

The concert, which ran under the theme Denim Affairs, saw different artistes including Gary Tight, Jam Signal and Sabach Band perform, while a number of DJs showcased their skills on the decks as they dropped local and international jams.

Man of the moment, Jah Prayzah, made a brief appearance and did a teaser of Kutonga Kwaro, which sent the fans wild as they sang along the catchy tune.

Event organiser Tawanda Mike Madzara told NewsDay that the event was “a lifestyle experience” for celebrities.

“Big Turn Up is a monthly event meant to create a celebrity hotspot and is mainly about social networking, the good life, swag, health lifestyle exhibition and social marketing,” he said.

Madzara said the event provided a platform for those in the car, fashion and food industries to showcase their products.

“It is also about luxury car exhibition, food and fashion and we also have a live performance experience,” he said.

He said the preparations for the next edition, scheduled for December 22, were already on course and it would be “much bigger and with a different taste”.

