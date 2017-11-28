Musicians fundraise for op

LOCAL musicians shared the stage at a fundraising dinner and luncheon hosted by St Marys Highlands Anglican Church during the weekend to raise funds to pay for a bone marrow transplant for two-year-old Nathan Sanyanga.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The dinner and luncheon — which drew 180 and 110 guests at Bliss Gardens and Monomotapa Crowne Plaza on Friday and Saturday, respectively — saw the organisers raise $12 500 out of the required $60 000.

Oliver Mtukudzi, Prayer Soul, Bob Nyabinde and Edith WeUtonga headlined the Friday dinner, while Dudu Manhenga, Victor Kunonga and Sabastian Magacha performed at the Saturday luncheon.

Nathan’s father, Eddie Sanyanga, yesterday said he was grateful for the support, which he described as “overwhelming”.

“We did not expect such numbers, taking into consideration the current harsh economic climate. We are still far from achieving our target but we believe that with God, it shall be well,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Anglican Church, which he said embraced them as a family after joining one of their parishes this year.

Sanyanga said they will be hosting a fundraising walk or run in the next few days as well as a concert if more artistes agree to assist them.

Nathan Sanyanga has a condition called Fanconi anaemia which is a genetic disorder that leads to bone marrow failure. The family was advised a few weeks ago that the bone marrow transplant needed to be done within the next two months and there was need to find a bone marrow donor to kick start the process which takes about six months.

