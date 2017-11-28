Bata dangles voluntary retrenchment package7

BATA Shoe Company in Gweru has reportedly offered employees a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) as part of efforts to cut labour costs, Southern Eye has learnt.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The company is also offering bonuses to employees who will volunteer for retirement in the next two weeks.

“The voluntary retirement offer shall be from November 23 to December 14 up to 4:30pm. A prescribed application form shall be available in the human resources department for all eligible employees and the scheme will be processed through payroll and subject to tax as per applicable law,” a letter signed by human resources manager Nora Zhanda read.

“Those employees who opt for voluntary retirement within seven working days on launch will be paid an early bird bonus of $500 over and above the VRS entitlement, while those employees who opt for the scheme within eight days to 14 working days of its launch will be paid a bonus of $300 over and above the VRS entitlement. No bonus shall be paid to applications submitted after 14 days from the date of launch.”

In 2013, the shoe manufacturer adjusted its working calendar by splitting the annual shutdown into two phases to address challenges posed by the harsh economic environment and high employment costs.

Six years ago, the company shut down its Kwekwe factory and relocated its 134 employees to Gweru citing viability challenges.

Despite the challenges, Bata has, however, been working to expand its market with reports the shoe manufacturer was eyeing markets in the Southern African region.

Both Zhanda and the company’s managing director Ehsan Zaman could not be reached for comment yesterday.

