FC Platinum’s rookie goalkeeper Wallace Magalane completed an amazing maiden season in the top-flight league where he won his first title and finished with some of the most impressive numbers seen in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

BY TERRY NADYAUTA

The 24-year-old former Bulawayo Chiefs goal minder was introduced by coach Norman Mapeza into first team halfway through the season and managed to keep 10 clean sheets out of the last 13 games, conceding only four goals.

Magalane, who is one of Platinum’s unsung heroes, made his debut against Triangle and has been preferred ahead of 2016 Goalkeeper of the Year Petros Mhari.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport, Magalane described the FC Platinum winning team as the Dream Team of Zvishavane.

“I am honoured to be part of the Dream Team. We played well and I managed to win my first national medal. I am glad to be part of this golden generation,” he said.

“It was a tough road, but we won and it’s a dream come true. I never thought I would be this far because I was given game time after the mid-season break and I did my best for the team. For me, this is the Dream Team of Zvishavane and I hope we will remain together. I am sure we will reach greater heights. I believe this is the beginning of our success and the sky is the limit.”

Magalane would have also benefited from probably the best defence in the country as FC Platinum built on that and finished the season with just two defeats. Mapeza said their success was based on teamwork and commitment.

“It was a collective effort from the start and we hope to hit more good strides if we continue working hard because we have more ahead of us,” he said.

Magalane revels in maiden season : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...