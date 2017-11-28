13 injured in kombi crash

THIRTEEN people were injured on Sunday evening when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with another vehicle along Plumtree Road in Bulawayo.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA/ NIZBERT MOYO

Bulawayo City Council chief fire officer Richard Peterson confirmed the accident.

“The accident involved a commuter omnibus and a Nissan Sunny. The Nissan Sunny was responsible for the accident and it did not stop at the accident scene,” he said.

“The commuter omnibus, which was travelling from the city to Emganwini along Plumtree Road, was hit on the driver’s side by the Nissan Sunny vehicle which did not give way at an intersection. This resulted in the kombi overturning. Thirteen out of 14 passengers were injured,” Peterson said.

He added that the injured were rushed to United Bulawayo Hospital where they are said to be stable.

Meanwhile, two people were also injured at the weekend when they tried to flee a fire that broke out at Ekusile flats in Makokoba.

Peterson said a first floor flat caught fire on Saturday evening and two occupants were injured when they jumped out through the window.

“The other four suffered from smoke inhalation and all of them were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment,” he said.

He said they suspected that the fire, which destroyed property worth $5 000, could have been caused by an electrical fault.

