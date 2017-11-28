Zimbo shoots self to death in tranquiliser accident

A ZIMBABWEAN working at a farm in South Africa has died after allegedly shooting himself with a tranquiliser in a freak accident, the South African Police Services (Saps) said yesterday.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was tracking an escaped buffalo with its owner and his worker when the accident happened at Saamboubrug in the Limpopo province near Beitbridge.

Saps spokesman Brigadier Motlafelo Mojapelo confirmed the incident and said police had opened a death inquest docket. A culpable homicide charge and another case under the Firearms Regulations was likely to be levelled against the farmer, Mojapelo said.

“A case of culpable homicide will, on Monday (yesterday), be registered at Saamboubrug against the game farmer for allegedly handing over the darting gun to the deceased, who did not have the necessary licence. A possible charge under the provisions of the Firearms Controls Act will also be preferred against the farmer,” Mojapelo said in a statement.

