Reading Mono Mukundu in text

IT is very unlikely for local sportsmen and artistes to put their life experiences on paper. But renowned multi-instrumentalist and music producer, Clive “Mono” Mukundu, has trailed off the beaten path to pen his autobiography.

Title: Mono Mukundu: Following the Melody

Author: Clive Mono Mukundu

Publisher: Monolio Studios (2017)

ISBN: 978-0-7974-7730-8

In a pulsating 154 pages, Mono gives an honest and candid rendition of his life in Zimbabwe’s music industry, tracing how he went through hard times, rejection by family, unpaid by employers, taught himself the bass guitar and the keyboard.

A significant part of the book is devoted to how his loving wife of 23 years, Jane, became his burden “bearer”.

The autobiography perfectly fits the tell-it-all mould as an unsparing depiction of the turbulence and joys of the fluid music industry.

Here, we learn of how Mono toured the country as a talented guitarist and how he had to ward off the advances of women of easy virtue against the backdrop of HIV and Aids.

From his perspective, there are two deterrents to a musician’s success. One is untamed libido and the other is the inability to recognise that one needs to save money and invest, for there is no guarantee or job security in the music industry.

And as the narration of his rise and establishment progresses, it becomes clear that it was the art of self-preservation that made him survive to this day when many of his compatriots succumbed to the toll of life in music circles.

Mono’s story is inspiring, recounting how he rose slowly and persevered against the odds stacked against him including lack of support from family and a punishing economic environment.

The story of Mono’s life is told with clarity and interwoven with many great lessons that up-and-coming musicians will do well to take heed of.

Quite interestingly, we learn in the biography that poverty helped fuel and nurture Mono’s gift in music composition.

One of the things that are striking in this book is how Mono takes the lid off the church, exposing high levels of hypocrisy in many of the churches whose bands he had been part of, from issues of ill-treatment of band members, to sexual scandals involving church leaders and being paid “peanuts” and encouraged to “live by faith” even as church leaders enjoyed their heaven on earth funded through church coffers.

Mono warns musicians of the lack of job security in the music industry and the need to hedge oneself through formalising one’s trade and making investments.

Although many are attracted by the glitz and glamour of showbiz, here we learn that the industry is treacherous and betrayal abound as the promised lucrative deals fall through or turn out to be pies in the sky.

Mono also bemoans how the Zimbabwean music industry is structured as it gives all the credit to the band owner in a process that disempowers the collective effort as well as stops group members from realising the fruits of their efforts.

To avoid this, he gives musicians an enlightening lecture emphasising the need for song split sheets and concrete contractual agreements.

What comes out of the autobiography is that the music industry can be brutal and unforgiving. Indeed, forewarned is fore-armed. His is a book designed to psyche the would-be musicians so that they are prepared to deal with adversity, rejection and betrayal.

Accompanying the soft narrative voice that chronicles Mono’s musical trail is a number of inserts, some of which include album covers, certificates and images from the past.

This input authenticates the narrative of his set of selective experiences.

Although smooth flowing, the autobiography is likely to find more takers among those familiar with Mono’s music and work and those interested in the finer details of his life as an individual.

Mono went to the Zimbabwe College of Music alongside Dudu Manhenga, went on tour with Chiwoniso, was part of Oliver Mtukudzi’s Black Spirits in 2003 and is an accomplished producer whose fingerprints are visible on the works of multiple national and regional artistes.

He is popularly known for Monolio Studios, his music production house established in 2007. This is one book that up-and-coming musicians, music students as well as those keen to understand the finer workings of Zimbabwe’s music industry cannot afford to ignore.

 Beniah Takunda Munengwa can be contacted via e-mail on benmunengwa@gmail.com. He writes in his personal capacity.

Reading Mono Mukundu in text : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

