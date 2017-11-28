Zim to meet circumcision target: Government

ZIMBABWE is on course to meeting its set target of having circumcised 1,3 million men by next year, with statistics showing that as of September this year, 1 105 728 men across the country had voluntarily undergone the surgical procedure.

BY HAZVINEI MWANAKA

Owen Mugurungi, director of the Aids and TB Unit in the Health and Child Care ministry, disclosed last week that between January and October this year, 260 306 men were circumcised compared to 171 263 who went through the procedure during the same period last year.

“More and more people across the country are realising the importance of voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) and, hence, the increase in the number of adolescent boys and men coming in for circumcision,” he said.

“The annual target for 2017 is to circumcise 322 436 men. We currently have the last campaign for the year starting on November 20 and as a ministry, we are confident that we will attain our annual target.

“This means that we are on course to meeting our national target as a country and as a ministry, we are quite encouraged by the positive response this important HIV prevention initiative has received so far.”

Asked which province had the highest figures, Mugurungi said all the provinces across the country had different targets for the VMMC programme based on their adolescent and adult male population sizes, and current programme capacity which includes number of trained and certified circumcisers and number of circumcision sites, among other factors.

“There are also some provinces that already have traditionally circumcising communities, such as Masvingo and Midlands, hence, the demand for the services will naturally be higher in these areas, particularly due to good working relations that the Ministry of Health and Child Care and its partners have with the traditionally circumcising communities,” he said.

Mashonaland West province, according to Mugurungi, had reached 92% of its target for this year, while Harare was at 40% of its annual target, adding that the province with the highest contribution to the national achievement was Midlands.

Mugurungi, however, said more still needed to be done to meet the demand in some of the sites and to take the information to some of the under-served areas in the country.

“Although it has largely been successful, the VMMC programme has also experienced a number of challenges, which include staff shortages in some of the circumcision sites, thereby reducing the number of days that some of these sites offer the services as well as transport to ferry teams to set up outreach sites at different clinics across the country,” Mugurungi said.

According to health experts, the procedure reduces chances of contracting HIV by 60%, with other benefits including hygiene and reduced chances of contracting other sexually transmitted diseases.

Zim to meet circumcision target: Government : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...