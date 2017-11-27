Zhuwawo impresses Ajax Cape Town

CAPS United striker John Zhuwawo impressed South African Premiership side Cape Town Ajax, who have reportedly started negotiations with his club to finalise a deal expected to be sealed when the January transfer window opens.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Zhuwawo, who flew to South Africa last week on Monday for a three-day trial period with the Urban Warriors, participated in the team’s training sessions and reportedly did enough to impress the technical team.

He returned on Friday just before Caps United’s final league match against Highlanders, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

“I participated in the team’s training sessions and I think I did very well. They (Ajax) are currently talking to my club Caps United and I will know the final position after their negotiations,” Zhuwawo said.

Caps United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima could not be reached for comment yesterday.

The South African giants have been closely monitoring Zhuwawo, who joined Caps United from Gunners having been part of police side Black Mambas when they were still in the top-flight league in 2011 before they were relegated to Division One.

Although Zhuwawo was only given the platform to showcase his talent at the latter stage of the campaign this year following the departure of forwards Abbas Amidu and Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, he has scored five goals and contributed as many assists.

His trip to South Africa appeared to have been thrown into jeopardy after he was stretchered off the pitch with a suspected knee injury during the second half of the Castle Lager Premiership tie against Bulawayo City a fortnight ago.

If the deal materialises, Zhuwawo will be the latest star to leave Caps United .

The Green Machine were hit by a massive player exodus this season after their participation in the African Champions League in which they defied odds to go all the way to the group stage of the prestigious tournament.

They dumped out five-time African champions TP Mazembe from the tournament in the first round before beating another African football giant Zamalek 3-1 in Harare, a performance that saw several Caps United stars attracting interest from foreign clubs.

Besides Amidu and Chitiyo, who are now playing in Tunisia and Saudi Arabia respectively, Ronald Pfumbidzai was also snapped up by South African league side Bloemfontein

Celtic.

