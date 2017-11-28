Chombo denied bail

Finance minister and former Zanu PF administration secretary Ignatius Chombo has been denied bail and remanded to December 8 with the State arguing that he was a flight risk, likely to interfere with investigations and could be harmed by the public which is angry over his corruption charges.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chombo, who was arrested last week following another week under military detention, had yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Elisha Singano facing charges of fraud, criminal abuse of office and contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was represented by constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku.

In denying him bail, Singano noted that Chombo was likely to abscond as he had access to significant financial resources which he could use to buy his way out through the country’s notoriously porous border posts.

Singano added that Chombo’s safety was at risk as the public was angry with him and could attack him if he was released on bail.

Deposed Zanu PF national youth league leader Kudzanayi Chipanga was also denied bail on the same grounds when he separately appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande.

“The public won’t have confidence in our justice delivery system if we gave him (Chombo) bail in these circumstances,” Singano said.

Madhuku had proposed that his client be allowed to deposit $2 000 bail, report three times a day on every day of the week, reside at his given address, surrender his passport, surrender title deeds, police be allowed to visit his place of residence at any time and not to visit his government offices until finalisation of the matter.

Chipanga, who was also represented by Madhuku, appeared calm during the bail application, where his lawyer pleaded with the court to disregard the investigating officer’s claims that the former Zanu PF youth leader would face mob attacks if granted bail.

Madhuku further argued that a democratic society would not criminalise statements issued as it would be against the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Edmore Nyazanda appeared for the State.

Chombo denied bail : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...