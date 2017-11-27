Tembo Junior struggles to revive Jit

BIGGIE Tembo (Junior) has released his third album, Chinhambwe, as he pursues his legendary father Mhosva “Biggie Tembo” Marasha’s fame and the dizzy heights scaled by the Bhundu Boys in the 1980s.

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

The six-track album features Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu on the title track, which has become popular during live shows.

The 29-year-old Tembo told NewsDay that his efforts to revive Jit music through holding live shows had been hampered by financial constraints.

“Besides the assistance offered by well-wishers who have been supportive in my efforts to revive Jit music, it has been tough compared to the band (Bhundu Boys) that had international exposure and used better instruments by then,” he said.

Tembo’s manager, Moses Chinangwa, said Biggie Tembo’s music was unique so it was prudent to assist the young musician to revive it.

“He has managed to follow the type that made Jit a household name internationally as originally done by Bhundu Boys of yesteryear where his father was the frontman,” Chinangwa said.

He admitted that although it had been a long journey, the young man’s music has been embraced by the original Bhundu Boys fans.

“He has been accepted by the Jit (Bhundu) music fans and, hopefully, if he is given enough support, he will take the world by storm,” said the manager.

The latest album explores a wide range of themes including love, socio-economic challenges and moral decay.

“I try to promote peace, unity, community cohesion through music and explore the struggles I went through in my personal life as it was difficult to grow up without a father,” he said.

Tembo Jnr, who got his first guitar from Charles Charamba, had been working closely with other musicians, according to Chinangwa.

The father of two, who is married to Fungai Choto, said he was inspired by his late grandmother, Anna Tembo, who was a traditional singer.

“Whenever I visited Hurungwe, I used to accompany Gogo Tembo (to traditional ceremonies). It inspired me and my father and his brothers as well, all musicians in their own right,” he said.

The latest album also carries the songs Ngatirove Ngoma, Jikinya Ndedze Mhando, Manhenga and Zviri Mugore.

