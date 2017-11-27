Mnangagwa dissolves cabinet, Chinamasa appointed Acting Finance Minister

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dissolved cabinet and appointed Patrick Chinamasa and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi acting ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs respectively until the appointment of a new cabinet.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said this was done in terms of section 108 (1C) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment number 20, Act 2013.

Dr Sibanda said President Mnangagwa is in the process of putting together a new team of cabinet ministers, and his appointment of Chinamasa and Mumbengegwi was done to allow for uninterrupted services in critical ministries of government.

He said President Mnangagwa is scheduled to meet heads of ministries (Permanent Secretaries) tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Munhumutapa boardroom at 3pm and said all of them are required to attend.

