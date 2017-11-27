Chihuri must go and arrested for corruption: MDC-T

ZRP Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri

HARARE – The opposition MDC-T party has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to revamp the Zimbabwe Republic Police which they described as a corrupt force.

The party wants ZRP Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri to be fired for allegedly overseeing a police force which victimised victims and arrested them while protecting criminals.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said:

Chihuri must be fired and arrested for corruption, failing to cause the arrest of suspected criminals even when his juniors had prepared dockets. Instead, he would cause the arrest of complainants and abuse State resources protecting the real criminals.

Chihuri was thoroughly booed at the inauguration President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he was pledging his loyalty and allegiance to the new president.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa also called for Chihuri to resign saying:

He failed to act on (former Education minister) Jonathan Moyo when the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission had compiled a docket against him. He (Chihuri) kept criminals in the G40 cabal out of prison but was quick to arrest war veterans for demanding that he arrests corrupt people. He should just resign.

More: NewsDay

Related

Like this: Like Loading...