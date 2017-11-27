‘New govt should to promote human rights, freedoms’

THE Zimbabwe United Nations Association (Zuna) has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new government to promote human rights, especially for the girl child.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

“Girl rights, for example, are subjugated because most girls are struggling to buy the basic commodities they need on a daily basis and this is leading to early marriages,” Zuna said in a statement.

“Young people are willing to stand up and fight for what they believe in and the new President seems to be willing to listen to our voices as young people, who consist 65% of the population.”

Zuna said it is, therefore, imperative that the new government addresses the issue of unemployment as a human rights and democracy issue.

“Views of the young and educated populace indicate that standards of living, employment and inclusion are the real fruits and fundamentals to freedom and democracy. Unemployment increases human suffering and strife and therefore is a gross violation of the real will of human existence.”

They said Mnangagwa’s government must also implement the treaties and universal periodic reviews on human rights.

“In reference to the speech Mnangagwa gave during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process, he is someone who is not new to the international standards when it comes to human rights related policies and laws. Recommendations of the UPR that were given previously are in his hands to achieve and as the civic society organisations we will observe as well as push forward where urgent action is needed,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Council for the Welfare of Children (ZNCWC) has called for an end to violence against women, men, boys and girls as Zimbabwe joins in the 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

“In order to eliminate violence against children, it is important to make sure that Sustainable Development Goals are fully implemented,” Maxim Marungweni, a child rights practitioner with ZNCWC, said.

